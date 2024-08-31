Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 39.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.72. 3,915,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,973. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.09 and its 200-day moving average is $172.66.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,034,062 shares of company stock worth $363,689,766 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

