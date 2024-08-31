Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 106.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.29.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,986. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $362.43. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.07.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

