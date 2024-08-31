Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 2,597 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,628 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $306,417,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,540,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,046,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,265,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,417. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

