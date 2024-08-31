Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,624. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.