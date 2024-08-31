Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases Shares of 29,627 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,450,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,204. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

