Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases New Stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 253,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. Rothschild Investment LLC owned 0.55% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
PMM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. 124,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,635. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
