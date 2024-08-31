Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 695,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,930 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $52.33. 2,419,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $52.38.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1761 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

