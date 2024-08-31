Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $955,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,019,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 184,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,637,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,281. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

