Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $570,789,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,396,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,852 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,952,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,616,000 after acquiring an additional 340,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,678,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

