Rothschild Investment LLC Buys Shares of 62,933 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $980,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Old Republic International by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 551,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 115,324 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 419,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,893,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,421,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Old Republic International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 655,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,126,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ORI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.87. 1,043,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,112. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

