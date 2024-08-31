Rothschild Investment LLC Buys Shares of 1,386 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $4,559,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $811,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $15,781,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $23.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $819.43. 1,079,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $803.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $747.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

