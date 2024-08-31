Rothschild Investment LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,506. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $95.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

