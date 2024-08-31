Rothschild Investment LLC Buys New Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.78. 67,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,129. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

