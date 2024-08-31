Rothschild Investment LLC Buys New Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.78. 67,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,129. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.