Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 77,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 432,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 251,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after buying an additional 52,183 shares during the period. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.81. 1,387,458 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.43.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

