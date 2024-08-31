ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.70.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,690. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $246.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $203,742.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total transaction of $212,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,894,120.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,326,437 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ResMed by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ResMed by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,285,000 after buying an additional 40,605 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 647.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

