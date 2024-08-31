Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $5.76 on Friday, hitting $1,184.69. 405,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,334. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,102.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1,012.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,108.45.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

