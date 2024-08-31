RAM Investment Partners LLC Purchases 10,888 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 305,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth $3,120,000. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 536,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after buying an additional 92,848 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 214,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 92,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 155.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 133,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 80,902 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

DFSE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 49,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,779. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $35.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $262.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

