RAM Investment Partners LLC Has $25.76 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 548,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 7.5% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $25,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,860,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 934,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,944,000 after acquiring an additional 765,902 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,124,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,898,000 after purchasing an additional 684,369 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 281.5% in the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 808,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 596,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 553,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,001,000 after purchasing an additional 299,945 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSD stock remained flat at $47.53 on Friday. 295,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,328. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.