RAM Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,600 Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

RAM Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEMFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000. Sykon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 47,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XCEM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.65. 57,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,055. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $33.41.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

