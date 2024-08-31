PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Position Lessened by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,926. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

