ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,741,193 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 3,299,402 shares.The stock last traded at $93.76 and had previously closed at $96.86.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

