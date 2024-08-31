Private Ocean LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,323,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,523,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.10. 3,111,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,298. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average is $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $71.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

