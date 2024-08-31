Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 93,061 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of Darling Ingredients worth $60,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 483.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $41.72. 1,298,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.37 per share, with a total value of $99,684.84. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at $496,337.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

