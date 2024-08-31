Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,507 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $73,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,137 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,813,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,988. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. 6,521,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,983. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average is $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

