Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,540 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Raymond James worth $72,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

RJF traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.58. The company had a trading volume of 961,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,591. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

