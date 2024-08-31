Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Carlisle Companies worth $65,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,187,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,449,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,218,000 after buying an additional 198,191 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 188,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,759,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CSL traded up $10.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $424.05. 387,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,795. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $443.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $410.59 and its 200-day moving average is $395.44.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.