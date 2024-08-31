Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,271,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92,291 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $75,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 524,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 265,938 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 27,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 1.3 %

CSX stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $34.27. 9,044,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,624,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Get Our Latest Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.