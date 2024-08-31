Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 181.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 345,584 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $55,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.05.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $131.40. The company had a trading volume of 952,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $171.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.81 and a 200-day moving average of $121.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

