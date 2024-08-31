Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 237,902 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.22% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $142,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,344. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.92. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,438 shares of company stock worth $6,107,538. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

