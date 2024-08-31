Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $57.28 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Valero Energy worth $57,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 153,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 76,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 184,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:VLO traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.48.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

