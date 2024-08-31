Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $270.30 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Lam Research worth $270,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,519,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,329,037,000 after buying an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,414,111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 24.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,592,000 after buying an additional 191,230 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $23.69 on Friday, hitting $821.01. 1,242,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,409. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $574.42 and a 1-year high of $1,130.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $934.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $943.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $107.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Shares of Lam Research are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.10.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

