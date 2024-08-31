Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $208.66 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of TJX Companies worth $208,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,369,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

