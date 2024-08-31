Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $156.90 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,417 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $156,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,590. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $100.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.65.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

