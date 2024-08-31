Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,171,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,676 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $289,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 29,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 14,659 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total transaction of $2,024,554.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,263,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 14,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total transaction of $2,024,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,263,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $19,791,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,966 shares of company stock valued at $84,367,180 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.97.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.