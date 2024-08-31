Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $134,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,107 shares of company stock worth $9,014,710. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

View Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $3.95 on Friday, hitting $234.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.