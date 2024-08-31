Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $137,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eaton by 323.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2,857.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,790 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Eaton by 2,006.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after purchasing an additional 918,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,974,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $5.93 on Friday, reaching $307.02. 2,320,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.37 and a 200-day moving average of $310.17. The firm has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

