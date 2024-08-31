Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,252,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,330 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $185,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $59,352,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,775,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,585,000 after acquiring an additional 723,197 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at $386,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

HR traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $17.80. 2,499,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,482. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Further Reading

