Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Republic Services worth $146,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2,178.2% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 122,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Republic Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Republic Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.21. 883,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $208.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

