Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $58,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 100,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $192.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.49. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

