Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,601 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of STERIS worth $223,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $204,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 4.6% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE STE traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.10. 426,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.50. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $243.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

