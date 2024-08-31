Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 35,319 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,154,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Schlumberger worth $196,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after buying an additional 1,868,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,122,000 after purchasing an additional 89,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 10,173,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,586,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.21. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

