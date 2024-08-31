Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 2,317 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

NOBL stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.81. 400,608 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.49.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

