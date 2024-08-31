Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 134.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 22,145.7% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $104,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.27. 6,369,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,519. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average of $104.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

