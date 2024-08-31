Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $1,282,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,936,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Fastenal by 98.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 58,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,045. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

