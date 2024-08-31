PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund stock. Matisse Capital bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE PNF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 9,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,901. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.