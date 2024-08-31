PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund stock. Matisse Capital bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 9,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,901. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

