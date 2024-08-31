Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $32.33 Million in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 959,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,330,000. HashiCorp makes up about 1.3% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.48% of HashiCorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCP. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCP. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HashiCorp news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $169,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,466.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,736 shares of company stock worth $13,633,197. 22.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HCP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. 5,075,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,526. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

