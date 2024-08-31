Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $18.81 Million in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,807,000.

Separately, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in GP-Act III Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $178,000.

GP-Act III Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GPATU remained flat at $10.06 during trading hours on Friday. GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07.

GP-Act III Acquisition Profile

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as GP Investments Acquisition Corp. II and changed its name to GP-Act III Acquisition Corp.

