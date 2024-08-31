Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $16.38 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $16,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 200.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 11.1% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,269,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 106,901 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.09.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $519.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,164. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.62 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $561.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.88. The company has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,623 shares of company stock worth $45,147,321. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.