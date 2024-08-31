Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $15.41 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $15,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in DexCom by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,483 shares of company stock valued at $369,052 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.34. 4,614,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,717. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.58. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

