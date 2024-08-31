Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $12.94 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 103.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 58,724 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.19% of UFP Industries worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,456,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,028,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFP Industries stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $121.67. 194,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,205. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $136.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

